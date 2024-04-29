iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,819 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,396,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $120.76. 343,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

