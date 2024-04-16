Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has a $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.5 %

CAKE opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.