Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $55.50

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $58.14. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 33,069 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,614,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,673.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 180,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,501,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

