Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,071.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

