Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $3,010.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,720.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,936.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,738.66 and a 52 week high of $3,023.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,759.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,363.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

