Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

GLQ opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 390,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,668.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

