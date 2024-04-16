Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

