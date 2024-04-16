Investors Research Corp Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

