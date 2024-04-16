GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

