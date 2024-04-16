Investors Research Corp Acquires 657 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.