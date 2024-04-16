Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.34% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $161.51 and a 52 week high of $213.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.46. The company has a market cap of $203.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

