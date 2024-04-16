Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XRX

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.