Investors Research Corp Sells 1,325 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 1.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WPP opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Several brokerages have commented on WPP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

