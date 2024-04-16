Investors Research Corp Has $416,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.