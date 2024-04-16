First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Holdings Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,195,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $876.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

