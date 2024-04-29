7,055 Shares in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 88.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

