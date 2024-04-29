Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 11,862,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,654,668. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

