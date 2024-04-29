Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,527,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 967,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.41. 615,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,044. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

