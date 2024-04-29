Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 985,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.92.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

