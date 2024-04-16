Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 6,745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,591. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.