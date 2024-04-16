Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FDS traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.48. 123,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.24. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

