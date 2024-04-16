Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 53.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after buying an additional 33,348,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $1,812,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 350,267 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AUR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,821. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

