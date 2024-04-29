Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 719,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.