Head to Head Comparison: LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) vs. Its Rivals

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) is one of 291 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LENZ Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors 1434 4576 11956 208 2.60

LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.25%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LENZ Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -33.12% -27.96% LENZ Therapeutics Competitors -4,498.97% -223.99% -45.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A -$124.65 million -1.06 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors $543.16 million -$37.27 million 6.62

LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics. LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.