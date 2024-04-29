NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.13. 2,831,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.97.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

