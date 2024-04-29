Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Head-To-Head Survey

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Trump Media & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.56 billion 4.32 $33.14 million $0.55 220.40 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

81.5% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Wix.com has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.31, indicating that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 2.12% -40.56% 3.14% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -7.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wix.com and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 1 12 0 2.92 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $144.29, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Wix.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Wix.com beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

