Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 145,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

