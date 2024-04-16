Citigroup Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $226.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

