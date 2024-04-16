Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Everi worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $772.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.05. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

