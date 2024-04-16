Encore Wire’s (WIRE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $291.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.22. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2,928.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

