CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,677. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

