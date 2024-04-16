Keel Point LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

