Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $861,000 in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. owned about 0.06% of Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $465,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,288.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,485 shares of company stock valued at $776,461. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBX

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.