Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases Shares of 13,750 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

