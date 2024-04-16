Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys Shares of 5,801 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

UL opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

