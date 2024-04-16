Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.41. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.