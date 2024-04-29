Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.80

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.80 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.65 ($0.32), with a volume of 5831141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.31).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

About Pan African Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The firm has a market cap of £492.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.67, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.25.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

