M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.10), with a volume of 9812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of £21.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,353.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

