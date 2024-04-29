Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.90), with a volume of 179594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.88).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.
