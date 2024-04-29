Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $3.97 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,414. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.69.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

