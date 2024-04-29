Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. 231,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 668,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADV

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advantage Solutions news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Atairos Partners GP Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,428 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,615,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 499.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.