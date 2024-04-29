xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Hits $1.39

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $2,986.29 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 38,919,902.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

