Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 88,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 228,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 731,536 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,141. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

