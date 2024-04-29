Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $341.00

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.16), with a volume of 66412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.20).

Strategic Equity Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.04.

Insider Activity at Strategic Equity Capital

In related news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe acquired 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £18,974.12 ($23,436.41). 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

