NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 265,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 341,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $974.18 million, a PE ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $101,953.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NerdWallet by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.