Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 1,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.