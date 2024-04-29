Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.16), with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.15).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.96. The company has a market capitalization of £53.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4,675.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Marwyn Value Investors

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.