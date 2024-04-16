Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 637,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

