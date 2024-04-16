Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $22.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

