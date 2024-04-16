Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

